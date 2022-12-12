5 Trending Christmas Nail Art To Try This Holiday Season

When we talk about fashion and beauty, there’s no way we can miss the mention of nail art. Despite the fact that acrylic nails have been around for a long time, they have recently become quite popular because of Instagram, celebrities, and our collective obsession with nail art. Acrylics can also produce a larger, more uniformly shaped canvas for individuals who appreciate detailed nail designs. They are great for those wishing to add length and strength to their nails.

Difference Between Gel Nails and Acrylic Nails

Gel nails are glossier-looking and more durable than acrylic nails. Acrylic nail manicures frequently appeal to people who want to enhance their natural nails with a more imaginative and dramatic look. Acrylic nails are created by dipping a powder in a solvent to extend the nail and create a stronger top layer over your natural nails.

We have curated a list of trending acrylic nail looks for the festive season:

1. Frosty Snowflake Nails

These frosty snowflake nails give winter-frozen Christmas vibes. This acrylic literally screams Disney’s Frozen’s famous song “Let it Go". One can recreate these nails, just by making use of silver sparkle gel nail polish. You can never go wrong with these nails for a Christmas eve or for a wintery New Year Party Bash.

2. Disney Christmas Nails

With Mickey dressed as Santa and the white polish art of mickey’s head on the nail palate of red and green, this nail art seriously wants you to just have a Disney marathon on the freezing Christmas day with your friends and family.

3. Pink Sparkly Magnetic Nails

These sparkly magnetic nails are currently the best nail trend that is going on. These nails are best for every occasion be it a house party, a new years party or even a wedding. To do this nail art, apply shiny nail polish, then add magnetic glitter on top of them and by using a piece of magnet to give them a shape.

4. Green Floral Nails

These floral nails give vacation and summer vibes and are best for a honeymoon or a beachside holiday. With french tips using the colour combo nail polish on other nails and floral designs on the other two.

5. Starry Blue Kawaii Nails

These Kawaii nail looks came into fashion trends because of Japanese culture. Kawaii means “cute".

These light blue star nails are best for all occasions and one can style them for everything.

