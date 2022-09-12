5 Tried and Tested Tips to Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A lean and well-toned physique is a goal most of us set for ourselves. However, the hard work and dedication required to achieve it can be intimidating and overwhelming at times. With OTT apps and food apps at our disposal in today’s era, nothing can be more lucrative than binging on a show or movie on your couch with those fries you ordered online when you are not working. However, this is not going to help you achieve your fitness goals. If you want to take the first step into your fitness journey, here is a comprehensive list of things you should pay attention to and follow.

Regular exercise

If you are serious about reducing those extra kilos, it is crucial to accommodate some sort of physical exercise into your routine, at least for an hour. You do not necessarily have to pump pounds of iron in the gym or run a marathon.

You can start with activities that may excite you like swimming, Zumba, dance or even mild jogging. Once your body is conditioned, you can go for higher-level intensity workouts like heavy sprinting or low interval sets in weight training. Note that higher-level intensity usually sheds the kilos faster. Also, note that while you need to be out of your zone of comfort, the exercise should not be giving you pain. If it is, you are overdoing it or doing it wrong.

Eat proper

There is a saying that abs are made mostly in the kitchen than in the gym and one could not be more correct. Exercising alone will give you no benefit unless you complement it with a proper diet. One of the basic mantras of attaining proper fitness is that you should know how to control yourself. You have to distance yourself from sweets.

To keep yourself fit, you should consume more and more vegetables and fruits. If you want to build lean muscle, include protein in your diet. Vegetables like beans and broccoli make your digestive system strong. An interesting technique can be to have 6 smaller meals throughout the day rather than 3 big ones.

Keep track of calories and food intake

You must consume fewer calories each day than you expend to lose weight This is something that some people can manage without actually counting calories. Others find that counting calories are an effective way to consciously create and maintain this deficit. As long as the deficit is there, you should not gain weight. There are various apps out there that help one track calorie intake.

Adequate sleep

All the changes that take place in the body, including muscle recovery after a workout, happen when the body is at complete rest during sleep. Denying the body this recovery period will hinder your fitness goals. Seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential.

Keep the motivation soaring

To keep yourself fit, the most important thing is to stay motivated throughout your journey. You will not be able to achieve anything unless you are determined to. Lack of motivation may cause you to give up before you have visible achievements. Maintain a journal if you have to, recording your body weight, which can give the much-needed motivation when you think of giving up.

