Marriage and romantic relationships are bonds based on trust, love and expectations. But often these relationships experience turbulence. There might be multiple reasons for this but one of the prominent ones is having wrong expectations from your partner. One needs to ensure that they have healthy and realistic expectations from their partner in order to have a happy marriage or romantic relationship. If you want a happy married life, avoid having these five expectations from your partner:

Promise to always be supportive

During marriage, couples often promise each other to be supportive but having the expectation of your partner’s support when you are not making an intelligent choice can prove to be detrimental to you and to your marital life.

Expectation to keep you happy

It is not entirely wrong to expect your partner to keep you happy. But their responsibility towards your happiness is limited and one needs to understand that putting in effort on yourself is also to be included in your journey towards happiness. Blaming others for your sadness unreasonably can be bad for you.

Do not feel jealous

Many times, people start to feel jealous when they hear someone else praising their partner or when their partner helps someone else. This can cause distance between the two of them. A positive approach is the only thing that can help with not being jealous of your partner.

Calling or texting

Do not expect your partner to be able to call or text you all the time. One needs to understand that adulting comes with a busy lifestyle and everyone has to tend to personal responsibilities before they can call or text them.

Understanding without conveying

The worst expectation to have from a partner is asking them to understand your feelings without you conveying them. Therefore, it is important to discuss your problems and convey your feelings verbally rather than having such unreasonable expectations.

