Vaastu has a huge impact on our lives. There are certain positive and negative rules related to Vaastu that you need to be aware of. It is believed that if the rules mentioned in Vaastu Shastra are ignored, it has a bad effect on the lives of the people living in that house. Vaastu defects can lead to a deterioration of the economic condition of the house. It may even cause discord in the house. One may be restless and despite working hard, success may not knock at your door. Here are a few of the Vaastu tips for the placement of shoes in your domestic space:

Don’t leave shoes at random places:

You should tell your family members to not leave their shoes at random places in the house as it may lead to conflicts.

Don’t keep shoes in the north and east directions:

You should not keep shoes and slippers in the north and east directions. It is believed to bring negative energy to the house as this direction belongs to Goddess Lakshmi. This is why the Goddess gets angry with those who place their shoes and slippers in these directions.

Use closed cabinets and racks

Closed cabinets and racks are way better than open shoe shelves as closed cabinets stop the negativity from spreading.

Don’t remove shoes at the door

Keeping a pile of shoes and slippers at the door of the house is believed to be completely wrong. This may bring conflict among the people in the house.

Shoes should be clean

Ensure that your shoes are always cleaned and wiped off any dirt before you place them again. The shoe rack should always be organised. A little effort can go a long way in keeping away the negativity.

Don’t keep your shoe rack in the room

While dressing up you may think that it is a good idea to relocate the shoe rack to your bedroom but this harms your married life. So do not place the shoe stand in your room and rather keep it outside.

