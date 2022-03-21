5 Vitamin A Rich Foods to Include in Your Diet Right Away

We’ve all been told how vital vitamins and nutrients are for our health. But since there are so many of them, it might be hard to remember which vitamins you require for what purpose. Vitamin A is a nutrient that should not be overlooked. It improves your eyesight and maintains your neurological functions, skin, and ensures hormonal health. These are some vitamin A-rich foods to incorporate into your diet.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are high in vitamin A and include antioxidants such as lycopene and vitamin C. They contain up to 16% vitamin A in the form of carotenoids. It can help minimise the risk of skin cancer if you eat it daily.

Carrots

Vitamin A ensures that your eyes function properly. People who do not get enough of it can develop night blindness. So keep an eye out for opportunities to obtain your daily fix. A half-cup of raw carrots can provide you with half of your daily requirements.

Spinach

Vitamin A is classified into two types: Preformed vitamin A, derived from meat, poultry, fish, and dairy, enters your body ready to utilize. The other kind, pro-vitamin A, is found in select fruits and vegetables such as spinach. It must be processed by your body before it can be used.

Sweet Potatoes

Here’s another reason to fill your plate with these resourceful vegetables: They are an excellent source of vitamin A. One roasted sweet potato provides more than one and a half times your daily needs.

Yolks of eggs

Vitamin A insufficiency is a severe public health issue in underdeveloped nations, causing death or blindness in children. Eggs, for example, are a good source of vitamin A to help regulate the shortfall. Eating eggs can also help prevent strokes.

