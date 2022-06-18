5 Ways Companies can Make Their Workplace More LGBTQ+ Inclusive

It is no secret that happy employees are more productive and can take their companies to great heights. Nowadays, many firms are focusing on creating a joyful work culture and giving their employees a range of benefits to look after their well-being. However, there are only a few that focus on creating a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ community. As Pride Month is here, companies must realise the value of making their workplace LGBTQ-friendly. Even though one’s sexual orientation is completely their personal choice, it does matter how you treat a fellow employee when they gather the courage to share their truth. Many people at large see the LGBTQ community with suspicion and can even create a hostile work environment for sexual minorities.

Here are some ways companies can make their workplaces LGBTQ-friendly:

Celebrate diversity

It should be necessary that we bust some stereotypes and myths about the LGBTQ community and celebrate the employees’ efforts regardless of their sexual orientation. A manifesting coach, Morgana McCabe Allan told Superscript, “As a pansexual cisgender woman married to a straight cisgender male, my LGBTQ+ identity is hidden by the assumptions others make when then they encounter me. By being present to that, and showing up as actively embracing my sexuality and that of all others, we promote safety and belonging."

It is an evolving process

Companies might face obstacles during the changes. However, this should be considered an evolving process. Learn and amend your mistakes and make sure you never waiver from your aim of making your workplace a safe and open space for them.

Make your allyship visible

Those who do not consider themselves part of the LGBTQ community could make an effort to show their allyship with the minority. Case in point, companies like Accenture have a rainbow lanyard for their security pass for those who want to display their allyship. Companies can also recruit LGBTQ+ inclusion allies from all levels of their organisation, and make sure they have visible support.

Don’t put the burden of educating on LGBTQ employees

It is understandable that there is a lot of misinformation regarding sexual minorities. However, companies should not put pressure on employees from the LGBTQ community to educate their fellow employees. Instead, companies can hire professionals and organise workshops for educating the employees.

Not everybody likes to be labelled

It is true that the LGBTQ+ community comprises several sexual orientations, which means a person can have more than one sexual identity. Do not try to put your employees into restrictive categories if they do not ask you to.

