5 Ways in Which You Can Keep Your Heart Healthy

The heart is the most important organ in the human body after the brain. It channels blood, which carries oxygen and vital nutrients to the body. If the heart stops pumping, all the vital organs in the body, starting with the brain, begin to die. It is therefore essential to look after our hearts. Below we share how one can keep their heart healthy so that it functions properly.

>1. Eat healthily

A diet consisting of fruits, whole grains and legumes keeps our heart strong; research has found. Eating lean, white meat in moderation is fine, but red meat or fatty meat and processed foods raise the risk of heart attacks due to fat build-up in arteries that block the supply of blood and oxygen to the heart.

>2. Exercise properly

Exercise helps manage weight and tackles obesity, which can cause heart attacks due to blocked arteries. Cardio exercises like jogging, running, swimming and cycling reduce stress. They improve blood circulation by strengthening our blood vessels and helping carry more oxygen to the heart. Too much exercise, however, can stress out the heart muscles and arteries, raising the risk of heart attacks.

>3. Reduce stress

Stressful situations cause the stress hormone cortisol to rise in the human body. Cortisol raises blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar, which can cause heart disease. Practicing relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, exercises, a healthy diet, proper sleep, and self-counseling keeps the heart stress-free.

>4. Curb smoking

Smoking causes a more than 70 percent increase in the risk of coronary heart disease and sudden death. Smoking hardens the arteries by depositing plaque in them and in the heart. The Nicotine and carbon monoxide in cigarettes reduces oxygen in the blood, increasing the risk of stroke. Hence, curbing and eventually quitting cigarettes and nicotine vapes are essential.

>5. Reduce alcohol consumption

Excessive and long-term intake of alcoholic beverages raises blood pressure, alters the shape of the heart and disrupts its normal rhythms and rate. These factors increase the risk of heart attacks. Moderate intake of alcohol lowers those risks.

