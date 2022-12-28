5 Ways To Ace Your Flirting Game In 2023

From relationships to situations, if there is one thing that remains unchanged is how good are your flirting skills, really? Flirting is the single most powerful skill which if done the right way can bring immense excitement in any kind of romantic relationship.

“Although everyone can flirt, it takes practice to develop a good and effective flirting style. It is a very simple and natural form of seduction and has a big influence on relationship dynamics. New relationships obviously have a lot of sexual tension and flirting helps maintain or improve that. For longer relationships, flirting is a way to ignite the spark back. It is important that both partners in a relationship always continue to tease and flirt with each other to keep things fresh" shares Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India, Gleeden, an extramarital dating app.

For those who have been looking to master this skill and level up their dating game in 2023, here are 5 top tips that will help you ace your flirting game and spice up your dating life in the coming year.

Play with Confidence

Nothing works like confidence. Confidence is the single most powerful trait anyone can have when it comes to seducing or talking to potential matches while dating. Being comfortable in your skin, secure about what you bring to the table and expressive about your feelings are all indicative of a highly confident person and makes you instantly more attractive and desirable. Make sure you don’t fake this else it will be very visible. Just know your worth and be confident about it.

‘Make and Break’ Eye Contact

Eye contact is a great way to communicate with the other person. The intimate connection it creates is unmatched by anything else and there are a lot of cues you can drop with subtle eye contact. However, it is important to maintain consistency between making and breaking eye contact. Let your partner know that you are interested in them while also breaking it in between to give them some space. This will help it be playful and light instead of intimidating.

Smile and be a good listener

A happy, positive face and smile go a long way when flirting or seducing a person. Paying careful attention to what your partner has to share will make them feel heard, valued and appreciated. Moreover, this also indirectly transmits the same energy to your partner and helps keep things excited and light.

Along with this, remember to also share about yourself with your partner. Let them get to know you more personally while you talk about your dreams and passions. This will help them realise that you trust them enough to give them a deeper look into your life.

Gentle and respectful touches

Gentle and soft touches with your partner are a great way to add some tension but remember that this cannot be non-consensual, disrespectful or inappropriate. You need to be very respectful while doing this and include subtle touches like offering a hand while crossing, climbing the stairs or walking down the street. Tucking your partner’s hair back, and gentle arm touch while laughing or talking are also great ways to add chemistry.

Tease through flirtatious texts

An absolute no-brainer when it comes to dating in the digital age is flirty texts and memes. These are amazing ways to connect with your partner. The ability to be able to freely express without having the nervousness of being present in person creates fun conversations and great chemistry. Emojis and gifs further make this even more interesting.

If you and your partner want to take this a step further, you can also indulge in sexting. Once again remember to keep this consensual and ensure it does not cross personal boundaries.

