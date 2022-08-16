5 Ways To Deal With Stress And Burnout At Work

Burnout is a syndrome resulting from workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Sometimes overload or pressure to meet deadlines at work can take a complete toll on our minds. Temporary stressful days at work could be normal. However, if stress at work continues for a longer period it may result in burnout. This can also have serious consequences on the mental health of the employees and affect the productivity at work.

According to a recent American Psychological Association (APA), the burnout and stress are at all-time highs across professions in the United States. As per the APA’s APA’s 2021 Work and Well-being Survey nearly 3 in 5 employees reported negative impacts of work-related stress.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic stress and burnout at work have become prevalent globally affecting employees across sectors. Burnout is a syndrome resulting from workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Feeling of exhaustion, increased mental distance from job or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to work and declining professional efficiency are the indications of burnout at the workplace, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It’s important for the employees to recognise the signs of burnout at work for their mental well-being. You can follow these steps to minimize the stress and burnout at work.

1. Realise Your Efficiency: Try to determine how much work is needed to meet the demands of your job. Always avoid exhaustion at work. Taking on more tasks than you can handle will result in overload and burnout.

2. Say ‘no’ when necessary: When necessary, you should not be afraid to say no to your boss. If you are already exhausted from working and another project has been handed over to you, do not hesitate from asking to do it later since you will most likely not perform well. Accepting more assignments will increase stress. If you say no or seek more time for new tasks it will not make you appear rude or give your boss a bad impression.

3. Plan out things before starting off your day: It’s not necessary to plan out every minute of the day, but making a list of your top three or four priorities for the day can help you deliver better. Instead of thinking about everything you have to do when you wake up, you can rest easy knowing that your most challenging tasks are properly planned out.

4. Take short breaks at work: The day can be very taxing if you keep on doing work without breaks. It is critical to take a few minutes away from work. In your break time speak with the people close to you, take a walk or sip a cup of coffee. Just try to relax and distress with short breaks.

5. Take out time for what you love doing: A day at work can be tiring, but if you spend some time doing activities you enjoy, you will feel energised again. Indulge yourself in simple activities that make you happy after a day of work. This will prevent the feeling of exhaustion.

