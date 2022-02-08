5 Ways To Make Your Partner Miss You And Crave For You

Love is strange and crazy. When you are in a relationship with someone, you want them to think about you all the time. This feeling of becoming someone’s centre of attention is common during this phase.

It makes one feel loved and cared for. When you are away from your partner, you might want them to miss you and crave for you. You might want the distance to play cupid and make them fall in love even more. However, sometimes we don’t understand the real trick of making someone miss us. If you are one of such people who wants to make their partner miss them badly, but don’t know how to do it, then we are here to your rescue.

>1. Be mysterious

Do not tell them everything. If you want them to think about you, try not to reveal every detail of your life until they ask. Creating mystery will make them suspicious and want them to talk to you to know things.

>2. Have fun and show

Social Media is a powerful tool when you want to show off how fun your life is. When you both are not on talking terms, go out, have fun and post it on your social media to show it to them. When they’ll see regular updates on social media, they’ll be reminded of you which will make them miss you.

>3. Say ‘No’

Always saying yes to your partner’s plan may lessen your worth. They won’t respect and value your time if you’ll be readily available. Sometimes say no to their plans and say you have other commitments. It’ll make them crave for your company during the times he’ll be alone.

>4. Leave a memory behind

Whenever you go to stay at their home, leave something behind which is very common like an earring, handkerchief, and so on. They will remember you by seeing the thing.

>5. Dress well and wear a nice perfume

Your looks are one of the things which creates an image of you in their mind. So, next time you go to meet them or pass from their side, dress to kill and wear a sexy perfume. Whenever they’ll smell a similar scent, you’ll be the first person to come to their mind.

