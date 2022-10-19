5 Ways To Protect Your Hair and Scalp from Smoke During Festivities

Diwali is a festival of lights, but unfortunately, along with all the glowing diyas, there are also firecrackers and with that comes pollution. The smoke produced while bursting crackers to celebrate festivals pollutes the environment and causes air pollution. Particles of ash, dust, and dirt, as well as gaseous pollutants, can settle on the skin of the scalp and make it more sensitive, which can in turn lead to hair loss, dryness, and a decrease in the hair’s natural lustre.

“The bursting of crackers during the festivities affects people residing in urban areas who face a greater exposure and risk of chemical damage leading to a degraded level of hair protein," says Ravina Jain, Founder & CEO, The Skin Story & The Beard Story.

Amidst this, it is our scalp and hair that gets affected the most during the festive season, especially, after Diwali when the air turns toxic and air quality dips below hazardous levels, harmful to our overall health. Therefore, it becomes necessary to protect our hair from getting damaged during this festive fervour.

When smoke, dust and gaseous pollutants settle on your hair and scalp, it results in dryness, irritation, breakage, and damage. “To protect your tresses from air pollution ensure you protect, control, and nourish your hair and scalp by using dermatologist-recommended antioxidant supplements. In addition to this, oil capsules and collagen supplements can also help you reverse the damage caused by particulate matter," says Dr. Abhishek Pilani, MD Dermatologist, Founder - Assure Clinic.

How to protect them?

During the festive season, one can reduce hair damage using a good quality, sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner which helps cleanse the scalp properly without damaging the hair health. Warm oil massages will not only replenish moisture but also encourage hair growth. Applying a hair mask made with rice water or aloe vera gel helps to restore hair protein and strengthens the hair shaft and follicles. In addition, applying a quality hair serum to the scalp helps prevent hair problems and protects the hair from the damaging effects of heat styling. Moreover, keep yourself hydrated all the time and have antioxidant-rich food like berries, green leafy vegetables, and other foods. While one cannot alter the environmental damage easily, these tips will surely alleviate and revive your hair and scalp when incorporated into your daily routine.

