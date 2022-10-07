5 Ways To Quit Smoking That Can Help You To Reduce The Risk Of Cancer

According to the World Health Organization, the consumption of tobacco kills about 8 million people every year worldwide.

One of the major causes of cancer is smoking. Consumption of tobacco products has been a major cause of many forms of the disease such as lungs, colorectal, breast, throat, cervical, bladder, mouth and oesophageal cancer. Therefore, making certain changes in your lifestyle can lower the risk of cancer. With the use of tobacco products, you are not only harming yourself but also those around you. People who are exposed to second-hand smoke, commonly known as passive smoking, are also likely to get lung cancer and other respiratory conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, the consumption of tobacco kills about 8 million people every year worldwide. Out of these, 7 million deaths are caused as a result of direct smoking and 1.2 million are caused because of passive smoking.

Advertisement

It is not easy to quit smoking once you become addicted to it. However, the best thing that you can do for yourself along with the people that you care about is to quit smoking.

Using smokeless tobacco is also not an option. Here are a few simple steps you can take to quick smoking, which can also reduce the risk of cancer.

1. Start working out: Physical activity can be extremely helpful in a person’s efforts to quit smoking as it helps to distract you from tobacco cravings.

2. Stay away from triggers: Abstain from going to places such as parties and bars that are likely to trigger your urges.

3. Switch to relaxation techniques: If smoking, while you are stressed, is your trigger then relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, yoga and listening to calming music is the best alternative for you.

Advertisement

4. Remind yourself of the advantages: Whenever you are in a position where you feel like you are on the verge of relapsing, remind yourself of the benefits.

5. Rely on your family: Relying on your family is also one of the most effective ways to quit smoking. Whenever you feel like smoking, distract yourself by talking to them over call, text or in person.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here