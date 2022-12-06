5 Ways to Style Sequin Gowns. Courtesy: Bollywood Fashionistas

When it comes to adding spice and style to your wardrobe, sequins have always been a fashion favourite. They are an ultimate go-to option if you wish to make a statement and stand out. Sequins are the best way to shine bright. Bollywood divas have convinced us enough. From Janhvi Kapoor’s one-shoulder dress to Nora Fatehi’s red gown, these celebrities have given us much-needed inspiration to rock sequin outfits. Whether you want to sport a basic style or a dramatic one, we have got you covered with the best looks. Check it out here:

Ananya Pandey

Clad in a one-shoulder black dress, Ananya Panday always inspires us to “look at the brighter side." The ensemble came with glittery patterns and a body-hugging silhouette. She styled the outfit with statement rings and kept her tresses tied in a messy bun. For her makeup, Ananya included nude tones.

Nora Fatehi

If there’s a glittery gown, you will definitely spot Nora Fatehi in it. Let us tell you the actress always picks the most phenomenal from the lot. With Nora decked up in a glittery red gown, we have no doubt who the hot sauce in Bollywood is right now. Her sleeveless Versace gown featured a form-fitting silhouette, a slit on the side, a plunging neckline, and oodles of glitter.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor glittering in an aqua gown is a sight to behold. The sequin outfit gave her the look of a mermaid. Right from the plunging sweetheart neckline, and the silhouette to the matching sheer gloves, the gown looked simply stunning. The hair and makeup balanced her very glittery avatar. Are we bookmarking this look for a cocktail party? Yes.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s shimmering gown in the shade of deep purple by Maison Valentino has completely bowled over. The floor-sweeping gown featured cape sleeves, deep neckline and dramatic thigh-high side slit. The actor paired a golden choker and tie-up boots to go with the outfit. She tied her hair in a neat bun and applied ample eye makeup and glossy lip tint.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s vast collection of midi bodycon dresses is every girl’s dream. Our favourite has to be this sequined yellow dress from Alexandre Vauthier. The wrap-around outfit came with full sleeves and a risque slit. She wore a statement necklace to accentuate the plunging neckline.

