Ashwagandha is a plant used to treat ailments such as stress, fatigue, pain, hair loss and skin diseases. The extracts from ashwagandha’s roots or leaves have been used in ayurvedic preparations for many years now. Since it is rich in micronutrients, experts are now making it a part of care products and supplements. It boosts your hair’s health and growth as it is a rich source of antioxidants. It also has anti-inflammatory compounds, which may help you to deal with scalp problems. Here are some of the ways to use it for your hair:

Make a paste: Mix powdered ashwagandha with water to make a paste that you can apply to your scalp directly. This can help you take advantage of its antioxidants, which can improve your scalp health.

Make a hair mask: To make an ashwagandha hair mask, mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of its powder in a bowl with 1 teaspoon of hibiscus powder and half a cup of coconut milk to it. Prepare a paste of it and apply it to your scalp. Wash your hair after half an hour.

Mix it in your shampoo: You may also combine it with your shampoo for application. Blend the powder with normal shampoo and allow the mixture to stay on your scalp for a few minutes.

Apply it with oil: Applying ashwagandha with oil will help to remove the problem of dryness. The combination of ashwagandha and coconut oil will make your hair long and thick. Mix 2 cups of coconut oil and half a cup of ashwagandha root in a bowl, and then put it into a glass bottle. Keep it in the sun for 2 weeks. When the oil is ready, you may apply it on hair and roots every two days a week. Your hair will start to grow faster.

Oral supplements: Ashwagandha supplements are widely available in the market, but it’s better that you consult your dermatologist before you start to take the supplements of the right dosage and prevent adverse reactions.

