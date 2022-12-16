5 Ways You Add More Style To Your Hair In Winter

It is winter, the most anticipated time of the year. You get to layer up and keep yourself cosy in warm jackets, beanies and stylish boots. Your makeup and hair stay in place and looks great. Your fashion game is at its peak. If you are looking forward to adding some drama to your look, you can do so just with your hair. From buying trendy wigs to adding cool hair accessories, using temporary hair colour or giving your hair a complete makeover, you can do it all and channel your inner diva.

Here are a few ways you can add style to your hair this winter:

Trendy wigs

A few hairstyles look impressive on others but make you second guess about trying them out. Pixie hair cut and different styles of bangs and fringes are definitely stylish, but you may feel uncomfortable about chopping off your hair. In such cases, wigs are ideal. Not only can you experiment with different hairdos for different looks every day, but it also saves you the anxiety of waiting for the hair to grow in case you don’t like it.

Temporary hair colour

If you fear commitment, then don’t. If you are unsure about sporting a particular hair colour for a more extended period of time or worry about getting bored with your looks, temporary hair colour is the answer. One of the biggest advantages of such dyes is that they do not require your hair to be bleached, which means less chance of hair damage. Colour your hair rainbow or neon and look like a star.

Hair Accessories

Since the weather is cold, your hair is more likely to stay in place and not accumulate much sweat. Make the most of this opportunity and use hair accessories for a flattering look. You can choose stone-studded or vintage headbands. For the Christmas party, you can sport a cute reindeer ear headband. Apart from that, opt for pearl-studded banana clips or barrettes. You can wear bandanas and knotted headbands as well.

Dye your hair

If you want your hair colour to last you longer, opt for dyeing your hair at a salon. If you are feeling too experimental, go with what you want, however, if trendy is what you seek then you may want to do some research. You can opt for lowlights in hues of blue or purple. You can consider neon highlights or warm red-brown balayage.

Hair Cut

If you have long hair, chop it off to medium length with step cuts. Go for waterfall bangs or Chinese fringes. If you feel bold enough, opt for a side-swept bob haircut.

