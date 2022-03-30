5 Ways You Can Make Your Diet More Nutrition-Rich

Maintaining good health should be a priority for all of us. This could be done by following a set routine which includes a dedicated amount of time towards exercising or meditation. What we eat is perhaps most crucial to leading a healthy life. So how can you make your food more nutritious? Let’s take a look:

Fruits and vegetables

Vegetables and fruits are one of the most basic and essential food items that must make it to your plates. They are loaded with prebiotic fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, many of which have potent health effects. According to Harvard School of Public Health, eating non-starchy vegetables and fruits like apples, pears, and green leafy vegetables may even promote weight loss. The low glycemic in non-starchy vegetables and fruits prevents blood sugar spikes that can increase hunger. Don’t forget your proteins

Including protein-rich foods in your diet is a must since it provides your body’s raw materials to create new cells and tissues. Include lean meats like lamb, or chicken and include dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese in your diet. You can also include whole eggs in your diet. Studies have shown that whole eggs have minimal effect on blood cholesterol in the majority of people, and they are a great source of protein and nutrients. Use herbs and spices

Indian cuisine is a great way of consuming herbs and spices that come with unique nutrients. Ingredients like ginger, clove, and turmeric have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which may help improve your overall health. Limit or avoid sugar intake

Sugar can be the devil that could lead to obesity and other health issues. It is advised that you limit your sugar intake, especially white sugar intake. You can switch to healthier sweetening options like jaggery, or brown sugar if you frequently crave for sweet food items. Take care of your gut bacteria

Gut microbiota, which is the bacteria found in our digestive system, is incredibly important for overall health. You can improve gut health by including probiotic foods like yogurt and sauerkraut, and eating plenty of fiber-rich foods like raw vegetables and fruits.

