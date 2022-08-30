5 Web Series With Strong Female Leads

From crime fighting to being a vigilante with revenge in her mind - women are going places and ruling the OTT scene. Whether its Shefali Shah’s portrayal of a police officer in Delhi Crime or Alia Bhatt’s role of a battered wife in Darlings, 2022 has rather been about women on OTT. Here are some of the most inspiring shows with female leads that you can watch on Netflix. Get ready to be inspired as you cheer these ladies on their journeys.

Delhi Crime

Advertisement

As winner of the 48th International Emmy Awards for Best Drama, in its first season Delhi Crime was based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang rape case. Shefali Shah plays the role of police officer Vartika Chaturvedi, who leads the investigation and solves the case, modelled after former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma. The second season is based on true events that feature serial killers targeting senior citizens. It will be interesting to see how Vartika’s team tackles this series of ghastly murders taking place in the capital.

Darlings

Advertisement

Unfortunately, domestic violence is one of the most commonly crimes faced by women in India. Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in the lead, depicts this bitter reality of an abusive marriage between Badru and Hamza in a very powerful and real way. As a courageous woman Badru seeks revenge from her abusive husband. The story also involves a mother-daughter duo who are trying to work their way through Mumbai, battling difficult circumstances while finding love and courage.

Advertisement

She 2

Advertisement

In the second season of She, a thriller series, the story continues from where the first season left off. Several actors who appeared in the first season returned for the second season. In this season, Aaditi Pohankar portrays a female constable, as well as an escort in the role of Bhumika Pardesi, who combines duty and pleasure. It tells the story of a female police detective who works undercover for an investigation and uses her sexuality to her advantage.

Masaba Masaba 2

Directed by Sonam Nair and starring Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, Masaba Masaba returns with its second season this year. This story is based on Masaba’s life as it revolves around a woman who tries to balance her work and personal life. Apart from launching her own business, she also gets caught up in a love triangle. This seven-episode series is not only entertaining but also a platform that showcases what young women often go through.

Advertisement

Mai

In this one, the audience witnesses various facets and dimensions of motherhood. This web series follows the life of a middle-class mother who loses her daughter in front of her. As a result of the accident, her world drastically changes. As an angry mother, Sakshi Tanwar has portrayed the role of a simple mother who transforms into a shrewd woman in pursuit of vengeance for her daughter’s death.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIsSSpC14dc

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here