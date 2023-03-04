5 Worst Food Items That Can Trigger Stress In Your Body

What you eat can affect your body’s stress response. In simple terms, food provides the human body with the energy it requires to function. The nutrients from what you eat are observed inside which act like chemical messengers to keep your system healthy and safe. However, when in stress, either you need up eating too much or not eating at all. This is because the food you eat directly affects the body, by either keeping the stress in check or spiking its level. Recently, an award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra opened up about the worst food that can trigger stress in the body. Here’s everything that you need to know:

Sugar

Eating more sugar leads to spikes in glucose which directly affects a person’s mood. This sudden spike and drop in sugar level can make a person feel uneasy and anxious at times even mimicking a panic attack. The nutritionist says, “Sugary treats are a contributor to overall anxiety. Foods such as cakes, and pastries cause your blood sugar to go on a rollercoaster ride of spikes and crashes, and with it, your energy also goes up and down. When blood sugar crashes, your mood sours, and your anxiety levels can spike."

Caffeine

Caffeine becomes a contributor to anxiety as it can elevate cortisol levels in the body, a hormone that regulates stress. Hence, high levels of caffeine intake can lead to chronic stress, however, when consumed properly it can also lift a person’s mood. Adding to it, Lovneet Batra claims, “Too much caffeine can spell trouble for your adrenal glands by overstimulating the body. And because it stimulates the nervous system, caffeine can cause a rise in blood pressure and heart rate that will ultimately increase feelings of anxiety."

Fried food

There’s a possibility of developing inflammation by overconsumption of fried food. The expert explains, “Fried food contains a high amount of trans fat. Trans fat is a major reason for inflammation in your body. When your body goes through the condition of inflammation, your stress levels are increased."

Refined carbs

The body receives glucose or sugar by the breaking down of carbs which is also the primary fuel for the body to function. When the carb is refined it leads to an increase in the production of sugar, which causes a sharp spike before plummeting down. This triggers a stress response and symptoms resembling anxiety. The nutritionist says, “Refined carbs exacerbate inflammation and overwhelm the body with more sugar than it needs, which can create increased stress and unstable mood levels."

Artificial sweeteners

A previous study conducted at the Florida State University College of Medicine observed the link between a common artificial sweetener aspartame which resulted in producing anxiety-like behaviour in mice. It was found that once consumed, the artificial sweetener breaks down to produce three chemicals methanol, aspartic acid, and phenylalanine, all of which can have adverse effects on the central nervous system. “Artificial sweeteners are often recommended as a substitute for sugar but studies indicate that use of NNS (non-nutritive sweeteners) can also increase inflammation and stress in our bodies. Aspartame usage may lead to systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and excess free radicals production," said Batra.

Certain dietary changes can improve your mood, so make it a healthy one.

