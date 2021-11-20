5 Yoga Asanas to Maintain Your Lung Health to Fight Pollution Effects

As smog and pollution have taken over the northern parts of the country, people are facing difficulty in breathing. It has become essential to take extra care of your health especially your heart and lungs. The pollution can lead to many respiratory problems or aggravate some existing ones. However, you can fight pollution and strengthen your lungs by including some of the yoga asanas in your lifestyle. Yoga is a thousand-year-old practice that can keep several diseases at bay. Studies have vouched for the many benefits of yoga, especially for the lungs. Yoga asanas like Dhanurasana, Matsyasana, Chakrasanathat can ease anxiety, promote relaxation and provide more oxygen to the bloodstream. Here are some of the yoga asanas that you can practice at your home

>Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Ustrasana or camel pose can improve your breathing habits. To perform this yoga, kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips. Now arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight. Keep your neck in a neutral position and continue the posture for a couple of breaths. Breathe out slowly and withdraw your hands bringing them back to your hips as you straighten up.

>Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

In Chakrasana or wheel pose, lie down on your back and fold your legs at your knees by placing your feet firmly on the floor. Next, bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky and rotate your arms at the shoulders by placing your palms on the floor on either side beside your head. Take a breathe and lift your entire body up with the support of palms and legs to form an arch. Relax and come back to the initial position gently.

>Malasana (Waste Evacuation Pose) in Mushti Mudra

Mushi mudra is a Sanskrit word that refers to ‘fist’ or ‘closed hands’. Clench your fingers and wrap the thumb around them to form a fist and stand straight with your arms by the sides of your body to form Malasana. You can place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer and place your feet flat on the floor.

>Urdhva Mukha Svanasana (Upward-Facing Dog Pose)

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana or upward facing dog pose is an easy to perform yoga where you will be required to lie flat on the ground with your stomach on the floor. Keep your feet downwards, and your arms beside your body. Press your palms firmly on the floor and lift your knees, hips, and torso off the mat. Look upwards and stay in the pose for a few seconds. Now exhale and release.

>Vrischikasana (Scorpion Pose)

Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose is performed by placing your elbows and palms on the ground and taking your toes towards your elbows while keeping your legs straight. Now, point your pelvis up and raise one leg as high as possible. Shift your bodyweight entirely to your arms and take the other leg upward. Maintain balance and remain in the posture for at least 30 seconds.

