5 Yoga Exercises For Your Lower Back Pain

Our lower back, also known as the lumbar region provides support to the whole torso. Often we feel pain in the lower back region due to sitting for long periods. If you are experiencing such pain, then yoga may just be the saviour to get rid of it. Not just the pain, yoga can also help you correct your postures and relieve stress. However, appropriate postures and exercise can relax and strengthen your body as well.

Practice these five exercises every day to help get rid of your lower pain -

Advertisement

Supine Twist

Supine Twist is a great tension reliever for the entire back and neck. All you have to do is lay down on your back and bring your arms to a T-shape and pull your knees to your chest. Slowly, as you lower both your knees to the left, keep the neck neutral. Hold the position for 2-4 minutes while making sure the shoulders rest on the floor.

Slowly lower both knees to the left, keeping the neck neutral or turning the gaze away from the knees.

Advertisement

Downward-facing Dog

This forward bend is restful and beneficial, especially for those with back pain. This exercise helps relieve back pain and sciatica, create balance and improve the strength of your lower back. This exercise puts the hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps to use. Start on all fours with your back straight and tailbone towards the ceiling. Keep your knees bent, back straight and long, and tailbone towards the ceiling. Slowly straighten and stretch your back and bring your heels slightly off the ground. Push the shoulder blades toward the spine and lower them.

Advertisement

Sphinx Pose

The sphinx pose promotes a natural curve to the lower back and stimulates the sacral-lumbar arch. You can do this easy yoga exercise by laying flat on your stomach with your feet hip-width apart. Raise your torso and bring the elbows under the shoulders. Hold the pose for a few minutes.

Child’s pose

This forward bend is the perfect back relaxation and pain reliever exercise. Your spine gets lengthened and stretched. The child’s pose stretched the hips, thighs, and ankles which can help get rid of stress and fatigue. Start from a kneeling position and bring the forehead to the floor, while relaxing the arms alongside the body.

Bridge Pose

This backbend exercise is stimulating and is a good stretch for the spine. It relieves backaches and headaches as well. Lay down on your back, and pull up your torso, while keeping the knees bent. Clasp your hands behind your back and try to push your torso towards the ceiling.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here