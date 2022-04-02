5 Yoga Poses that can be Performed Anywhere

There is nothing more enchanting than travel. It allows us to step outside of our comfort zones and challenges us in new ways. Nevertheless, the ‘Work from home’ norm amidst the Covid- 19 pandemic was a curse for road-trippers and travel lovers. But with Covid-19 restrictions lifted for movement, travel enthusiasts can not wait to get back to spectacular destinations.

However, while travelling, there is always time for a few Yoga poses to relieve the tightness that comes with continuous movements. And there are some asanas that can be performed anywhere without the need for any gear. Grand Master Akshar has revealed 5 Yoga asanas to Hindustan times that will help road-trippers and travellers.

“Exercise in the form of even simple postures can be of great help to you when you are on the move. This is because when your routine is disrupted, you are likely to experience fatigue, body pain, or any other common ailments like cough, cold etc," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Tadasana or Mountain Pose:

Stand on the ground with a small gap between your feet while deeply breathing (inhale). Then, raise your arms upward by joining your fingers. Now, stand on your toes by lifting your heels simultaneously and notice the pressure of stretching from toes to fingers. Stay in this position as long as you can with slow and deep breathing. Then, release and come to the main point with deep breathing (exhale).

Padahastasana or Standing Ahead Bend

Stand in Tadasana position. Exhale gently by bending your upper body forward. Lower your head and keep your shoulders and neck loosened while pulling your fingertips or palms on the floor. See if you can place fingertips or palms on either side of your feet. Try to keep your knees straight and take 5-8 breaths.

Chakrasana or Wheel Pose

Lie on your back. Bend your legs at your knees and pull your feet closer to your pelvis. Then fold your arms and position them under your ears. Breathe and push up to lift your body. Loosen up your neck. Allow your head to fall gently.

Baddha Konasana or Cobbler Pose:

Sit with your legs out in front. Inhale, bend your knees. Then pull your heels toward your pelvis, spread your knees out to the sides and press the soles of your feet jointly.

Savasana or Corpse Pose:

Lie on your back. Straight your legs and arms relaxed at your sides. Breathe naturally, and close your eyes while keeping your feet at a comfortable distance. Rest your arms straight to the body and palms facing up.

