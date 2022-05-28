6 Amazing Benefits of Having Buttermilk During Summer

Summers are here and so is the demand for drinks or beverages that satisfy our soul to the core in the scorching heat. One of such drinks is buttermilk, or as many call it, chaas. It is quite popular in Indian households. Buttermilk is made by churning curd thoroughly and adding water and spices such as cumin and dry mint leaves to it.

However, if you think it is just for quenching your thirst or refreshing your mood, you are mistaken. Buttermilk has numerous health benefits related to your skin, hair and body weight.

So, to help you, we have curated a list of five benefits of buttermilk or chaas:

1. Reduces Acidity

One of the most important health benefits of having chaas is that it majorly helps in reducing acidity. If you frequently experience acid reflux

after meals, you should begin drinking buttermilk. After meals, a glass of chaas can help with digestion, while also preventing acidity.

2. Reduces Blood Pressure

A report in the National Library of Medicine states that drinking

buttermilk on a regular basis can significantly lower blood pressure.

Buttermilk is recommended for you because it contains bioactive proteins that

have cholesterol-lowering properties.

3. Provides Essential Vitamins

Buttermilk is high in minerals and vitamins like potassium and Vitamin B. It is also high in proteins and other nutrients, making it useful for

balancing vitamin deficiency in the body.

4. Cooling Effect

Another advantage of drinking chaas is that it cools your body, particularly your digestive system. If you have a burning sensation in your stomach, you should consider drinking a glass of buttermilk to get immediate relief.

5. Helps in weight loss

Buttermilk has all of the benefits of milk, such as calcium, minerals, and vitamins, but none of the fat. A glass of buttermilk will also make you feel full and satisfied.

