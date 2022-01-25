6 Benefits Green Apples Offer That We Bet Nobody Told You About

We are all familiar with the benefits that a common red apple offers. However, not very often do we get to hear the benefits of a green apple? If you are unversed, green apples are as beneficial as red ones. And besides the health, they benefit your skin as well.

As it is said “An apple a day keeps the doctor away" so, eating a green apple regularly, rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and flavonoids, is beneficial for our health in many ways. Here are six benefits of green apples. So, the next time you go to the market to buy some apples, pick some green ones too.

>Boon for eye health

Advertisement

The vitamin-A present in green apples is no less than a boon for the eyes. Therefore, daily consumption of green apples gives great relief in weakness or dryness in the eyes.

>Good for type 2 diabetic patients

The sugar level in green apples is much less compared to red apples. Also, the amount of fibre is sufficient. Therefore, green apple helps in managing diabetes. And, especially type-2 diabetes.

>Good for lung health

The flavonoids found in green apples strengthen our lungs and reduce the risk of asthma to a great extent. Therefore, it is beneficial to consume green apples regularly for lung health, especially during the winter season.

>Maintains digestive system

Filled with fibre, green apples give relief in constipation and other gut issues. A compound called pectin, found in green apples, is known to promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Therefore, to keep our digestive system healthy, we should consume green apples regularly.

>Strengthen bones

Advertisement

Green apples are loaded with calcium content as well. So, consuming a green apple every day can strengthen bones and teeth.

>Makes skin healthy

Rich in various vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, green apple fights against ageing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.