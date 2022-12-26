6 Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice We Bet Nobody Ever Told You

The importance of the Aloe Vera plant increases during winter. Not only is it a great way to ensure that you stay moisturised but also enjoys innumerable health-related benefits. It grows abundantly in tropical climates and has been used for centuries as a medicinal plant. Aloe vera juice is gooey, thick liquid made from the flesh of the aloe vera plant leaf. Historically, it has been used both topically and orally.

According to healthline, here are some health benefits of aloe vera juice:

Rich in antioxidants

Aloe vera is rich in antioxidants such as polyphenols, due to which the plant has anti-inflammatory properties. Antioxidants help protect the human body from damage by free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

Aloe improves skin appearance and treats skin conditions

Many of aloe vera’s benefits are related to the skin. A study found that 40mcg of aloe sterol per day for 12 weeks improved skin elasticity in a group of men that were younger than 46. Another study found that consuming aloe vera improved collagen production and reduced wrinkles in women who were older than 40 years.

May benefits pre-diabetes treatment

While research revealed that consuming aloe vera juice did not benefit people with type 2 diabetes, it did reveal that people with pre-diabetes saw positive changes. Another study showed that aloe juice improved blood sugar and blood fatty acid levels in those with pre-diabetes.

Helps improve digestion:

Aloe juice has anthraquinone glycosides. These are plant compounds that have laxative effects and can help relieve constipation. But research on this has been limited due to which definitive outcomes weren’t determined.

Improve dental and oral health:

Aloe juice can help in improving oral and dental health because of its antibacterial properties. Moreover, a study showed that 1 ounce of aloe juice twice daily for three months helped improve oral submucous fibrosis, a chronic condition that causes pain and inflammation in the mouth.

