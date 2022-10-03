6 Detox Water To Reduce Bloating Before Festive Season

The festive season makes everyone want to put their best foot forward. Whether it is clicking that perfect selfie or fitting into that outfit you’ve planned for ages, bloating can ruin it all. If you don’t have time to hit the gym or complicated diets seem unappetizing and leave you confused, water is here for your rescue. Many lifestyle factors can contribute to bloating but these 6 delicious detox dridetox nks of water can help lose those few extra pounds and detox your body, leaving you with radiant skin and optimal health:

Apple Lemon Mint Detox

Lemon is your best friend when it comes to flushing out toxins from your body. Adding a weight loss agent like apples and rich in nutrients, natural appetite suppressant mint can help you lose those inches faster.

Orange Lemon Mint Detox

Citrusy detox water will not only debloat your body but is also a good source to increase your vitamin intake. Rich in Vitamin C, both orange and lemon can amp up your immune system before the festivities begin.

Cucumber Lemon Mint Detox

Cucumbers are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin B-5, and vitamin K. Mixing it with lemon and mint can help you stay hydrated, promoting healthy skin and keeping those calories off by giving you the feeling of fullness without the calorie counting going up.

Watermelon Mint Detox

Suffering from muscle soreness? Add watermelon to your detox water to aid muscle health. Watermelon Mint Detox Water makes for a great post work out drink. It can also help keep your gut health and flush toxins out.

Apple Cinnamon Detox

With just slices of apple, cinnamon sticks, and water say goodbye to your binge cravings. Rich in antioxidants, apples can keep your skin looking its best and cinnamon can leave you with energy at max, maintaining your blood sugar levels.

