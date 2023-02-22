You can definitely make your traditional outfit stand out with a lehenga dupatta draping design. Whether you’re the bride, a bridesmaid, or a wedding guest, thinking about how a dupatta covers your lehenga can give your ethnic appearance drama and dimension. And that’s what motivates people to spend so much money on Indian clothing. “Changing the drape of a lehenga dupatta style can completely transform your appearance. You can rest easy knowing that your lehenga won’t lose its value after only one wear," says Parul Goswami, founder and designer, Pari’s Creation7.

Many new dupatta styles have recently entered the market. Some people even advocate doing away with the dupatta altogether because, let’s face it, it can sometimes be too much to carry with your heavily decorated outfit. Even though you might forego it occasionally, you’ll generally be drawn to the ethereal custom of dupatta-draping. Goswami shares various lehenga dupatta draping techniques:

Front Flow: The simplest drapes on the list and the ones that give the wearer a subtly feminine touch. You have the option of leaving it untied or pinning it to the side.

Neatly pinned to one side: Your outfit has a stylish, polished appearance thanks to the dupatta, which is put on one side and carefully tied in pleats. This is a possible choice for your cocktail or sangeet night that is dance-friendly.

Drape like a saree: You want to look skinny, therefore what lehenga dupatta draping should you wear? Your choice of drape is a saree. It looks classy while elegantly hiding the belly and hip area.

Pleated Neatly and Pinned to The Back: Another way to wear a lehenga dupatta to seem thin. It continues diagonally across the front, avoiding detection from your abdomen while simultaneously giving off a graceful appearance.

Pinned on one side and tucked under the other side’s arm: Simply take the other side of the dupatta and tie it around the wrist of your other hand to give the initial dupatta-draping option a twist. A clever method for avoiding dupatta bother the entire occasion.

Held Over the Shoulders: This lehenga dupatta draping design is a straightforward variation on the previous two methods. Simply place the pin underneath your neck in the centre of the shirt as opposed to on either side. You are now prepared to make a statement.

