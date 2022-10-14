6 Effective Health Benefits of Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds, which are members of the Cannabis Sativa family, are the finest source of complete proteins, vital fats, vitamins, and enzymes. The seeds are one of nature’s best superfoods for promoting good health and well-being. Raw Hemp has a wide range of health advantages, including weight loss, decreased cholesterol and blood pressure, immune system improvement, and natural blood sugar regulation. Here are its 5 effective health benefits:

Improves cardiac health

Hemp seeds serve an important function in heart health. Not only do they help in maintaining a healthy cholesterol balance, but they are also perhaps the only plant capable of ensuring saturated fats in precise amounts, hence preventing atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and stroke. The presence of arginine, amino acids, and gamma-linoleic acid in hemp seeds can aid in reducing inflammation and blood pressure, and improving cardiovascular health.

Promotes digestion

Hemp is high in both soluble and insoluble fibre. It increases intestinal function, preventing constipation. The fibre found in hemp seed makes the stomach feel fuller, reduces glucose absorption, and decreases cholesterol levels.

Weight loss

Hemp seeds are low in calories, salt, fibre, and a complete protein supply, making them a popular choice among dieters. Proteins make the body feel fuller by suppressing the production of Ghrelin and reducing hunger pangs, while fibre enhances nutritional absorption.

Complete plant protein

Hemp seeds are one of the very few plant-based foods that are rich in amino acids, making them a complete protein source. Hemp seeds are a powerhouse of all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot make but requires for muscle development, repair, stamina building, weight loss, stress reduction, and many other benefits.

Regulates hormones

The gamma-linolenic acid in hemp seeds works as a pancreatic and thyroid hormone regulator, reducing various symptoms produced by hormonal imbalance after menopause. These include mood swings, melancholy, and anxiety.

Reduces PMS and menopausal symptoms

PMS or premenstrual symptoms are typically caused by sensitivity to the hormone prolactin. Hemp seeds include gamma-linolenic acid, which creates prostaglandin E1, which aids in the reduction of prolactin effects.

