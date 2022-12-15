6 Effective Practices To Reduce The Risk Of Cancer In Women

Early detection of cancer is critical, but can you go a step further? Can you lower your chances of getting cancer in the first place? It appears to be too good to be true, yet it is not. According to Harvard School of Public Health researchers, up to 75% of cancer deaths in the United States can be avoided. Approximately, one in every three Americans may develop cancer during his or her lifetime.

Despite these sobering numbers, doctors have made significant progress in understanding the biology of cancer cells, and they have already improved cancer detection and treatment. Here are the 6 healthy practices that can help you improve your health and reduce the risk of numerous cancers in women.

Avoid tobacco:

Tobacco should be avoided in all forms, including passive smoke. Smoking has been associated with a variety of cancers, including lung, mouth, throat, voice box, pancreatic, bladder, cervix, and kidney cancer. Passive smoking may increase the risk of developing lung cancer. Staying away from tobacco or resolving to stop using it, is a vital step toward cancer prevention.

Consume a healthy diet:

Reduce your intake of saturated fat and red meat, which may increase your chances of developing colon cancer and a more severe form of prostate cancer. Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains.

Exercise regularly

Physical activity has been related to a lowering chance of developing colon cancer. Exercise appears to lower a woman’s risk of developing breast and perhaps reproductive malignancies. Even if you don’t lose weight, exercise will help safeguard you from many diseases.

Prioritise your sleep

Poor and insufficient sleep are related to weight growth, which is a cancer risk factor.

Take adequate vitamin D

Many doctors now recommend 800 to 1,000 IU each day, which is nearly impossible to achieve without the use of a supplement. Although no proof exists, data suggests that vitamin D may help reduce the incidence of prostate cancer, colon cancer, and other cancers. However, don’t rely on other supplements.

Control your weight

Obesity raises the risk of several types of cancer, according to Siteman Cancer Institute. Calories matters if you want to lose weight, eat less caloric food, and burn it more with activity.

So, take charge of your health and encourage your loved ones to do the same. Pick one or two of the following behaviours to start with and once you’ve mastered those, move on to the others. Let us know your feedback in the comment section.

