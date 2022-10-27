6 Effective Ways to Grow Long, Healthy Hair

Who doesn’t want long, thick, and healthy hair? To achieve this, people go to every extent like apply masks, taking biotin supplements, and scheduling trims. However, sometimes, it gets really challenging to put up with these options. Usually, hair on the scalp grows 0.4mm per day and six inches a year in three main stages: anagen, catagen, and telogen. For those wondering if there are any specific products that can make their hair grow instantly, the answer is no. There seems to be no shortcut to growing lustrous hair. Some products and methods can reduce breakage and improve the hair quality though. And that’s what we are planning to discuss here.

• Balanced diet

Don’t miss your vitamins and minerals if you want your hair to be healthy. Consume a well-balanced diet. Don’t forget to include protein-rich options into your meals. Biotin, vitamins C, E, and D, omega-3, omega-6, zinc, and iron are some of the minerals required by your hair.

• Apply essential oils

Your hair will grow only when your scalp is healthy. And for that, hair essential oils like tea tree, lime oil, or rosemary are very effective. But make sure you don’t apply these oils directly to your skin, rather dilute them with a carrier – oil. You can add a few drops of essential oil into one ounce of carrier oil like sunflower, coconut, or mineral. This keep your hair and scalp moisturised.

• Use keratin products

Hair loss usually occurs because of protein deficiency. Using keratin products will help improve hair health. It decreases hair loss, increases hair diameter, and treats damaged hair.

• Scalp massages

Scalp massages are known to be very effective in stimulating hair growth. You can massage once a day using warm oil (if you prefer) before going to bed. It will increase blood circulation and will stimulate hair follicles. Also, use a wooden comb after the massage, allowing the new hair follicles to breathe.

• Avoid hot water shower

According to experts, hot water washes off the scalp’s natural oil, making it brittle and prone to damage. You can apply shampoo with warm water but always rinse it with cold water to maintain the health of your hair.

• Apply hair masks

Those having dehydrated strands can use butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and argan oil in their hair masks. Whereas, people with oily scalp can put amla, tea tree oil, and apple cider vinegar in their hair masks. Apply masks to wash hair and wrap them with a hot wet towel around your head for better results.

