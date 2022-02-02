6 Famous National Parks in India For Jungle Safari And To See Tigers

When it comes to travel, hill stations or beaches are the first to pop up in mind. But if you want to do something adventurous, apart from spending your time at mountains and beaches, then you can enjoy Jungle Safari.

India has some of the best National Parks, where you can enjoy your time in the wild. Here are some of the best jungle safari to spend quality time with family, partners, and friends.

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh has the largest population of wildlife. Here, about 50 tigers are spread over an area of just 100 square kilometres. The best time to visit here is from April to June between 05:30 to 10:00 in the morning and 04:00 to 07:00 in the evening.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan is one of the largest national parks in the country and is very popular among wildlife photographers. Here, you can catch the sight of tigers as well as foxes, crocodiles, leopards, bears, jackals. The best time for a jungle safari here is between April to May.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh is well described in Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book. A large area of this park is surrounded by open grasslands. The best time to enjoy a safari here is between April and June. One can do jungle safaris here from sunrise to 10:00 am and from 03:30 pm to sunset.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, is the prestigious national park of the country and also one of the oldest. Situated in the foothills of the Himalayas, the park provides a good environment for the animals. The preferable time to visit is between March and June. You can do a jungle safari here from 6:30 am to 10:00 am and 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

In Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh only 12 vehicles are allowed per day for jungle safari. If you are lucky, in the summer season, you can see tigers swimming in the river. You can come here in April and May. Jungle safari is done here from 7 am to 11 am.

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka Bandipur along with Nagarhole and Mudumalai is known as a major tiger population area in southern India. Located on the Ooty-Mysore Highway, this park is famous for seeing tigers and elephants.

