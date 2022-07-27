6 Health Benefits Of Arrowroot You Should Know

Arrowroot is a root vegetable often used in a white flavourless powder form. The arrowroot powder is used for thickening sauces and soups. It is also used in many other food items as a thickening agent. Arrowroot powder has twice the thickening power compared to wheat flour. According to the Healthline portal, arrowroot has a lot of health benefits.

1. Helps in controlling Diarrhoea

Arrowroot helps in stool consistency and also induces bowl action. It also reduces abdominal pain. High starch content in Arrowroot helps in treating Diarrhoea.

2. Strengthens the immune system

Advertisement

Arrowroot’s resistant starch content can strengthen the immune system. Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate which is not digested in the small intestine. Instead it undergoes the process of fermentation in the large intestine and feeds the beneficial gut bacteria.

3. Arrowroot is gluten-free

Arrowroot is gluten free and could be used as a substitute for wheat flour. Gluten can be harmful to people suffering from Celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune problem, which damages the small intestine. Gluten rich food may cause problems like bloating, diarrhoea, headaches or skin rashes in some people. Arrowroot’s resistant starch is used in gluten free products. They can improve the texture, crispness and flavour in these items.

4. Help in weight loss

Arrowroot powder can be quite instrumental in weight loss. It comprises 32 percent starch which cannot be digested by the body. Foods high in fibre and resistant starch slow down the digestion rate. This eventually gives a feeling of fullness. The protein content in Arrowroot can also help in boosting this feeling. This can help in the regulation of appetite and cause weight loss.

5. Easy in digestion

Advertisement

Arrowroot is also very easy to digest making it highly preferred for children and elders.

6. Rich in Vitamin B9

Arrowroot provides Vitamin B9 which is essential for women during pregnancy.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here