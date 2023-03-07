6 Healthy Alternatives To Replace Roti In Your Regular Meals

Roti, or the traditional Indian flatbread, is a staple food in most Indian households. We prefer it to complete our meal for lunch or dinner. It is quite a healthy choice and helps us stay active and fit. Whole grains present in our rotis contain fibre as well as vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that are essential for our body. Whole-grain foods aid in the management of cholesterol, weight, and blood pressure. But, it is not necessary to only eat rotis to get our share of whole grains. Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi has shared some healthy alternatives for us that can easily replace the rotis on our plate.

Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi offered some options in an Instagram post.

“Rotis are a very good source of fibre, but not all of us know how to make them. Replacing it with processed grains will be of little use, as they have little to no fibre content. Whole grains can be a better option," wrote Rastogi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZDB_DLH-c/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Rastogi suggests many alternatives that can be included in our meals to replace roits.

Daliya – Rastogi suggests that daliya, a coarse form of wheat, is easily available and rich in fibre. Bulgur, which is available in Western countries, is already partly cooked. It’s like rolled oats but made up of wheat, making it a convenient whole-grain option, adds Rastogi.

Barley daliya- Barley has higher fibre content than wheat, jowar, and oats. The nutritionist says that this food item is a convenient way to add fibre to our meals and is easily available in India.

Quinoa and oats- Rastogi says that these are the most common whole-grain options in the West, and hence they are very popular. He informs us that their nutritional values are on par with those of the above options, like wheat daliya and barley.

Rajgira – Rajgira has similar nutritional value like quinoa, according to the nutritionist. It’s simple to prepare and easy on the stomach as well, making it an excellent choice for our whole grain requirements.

Split Jowar - Jowar is a type of millet that is very high in nutritional value, but it’s not a part of our regular meals. Rastogi suggests that split jowar can be an easy way to incorporate the goodness of jowar into our diets.

Samak Rice (Vrat Chawal) - This is not actually rice, but a form of millet with fibre content.

However, if you are confused as to what to choose, Rastogi has a solution. “Most whole grains have a comparable fibre of about 10g per 100g (including quinoa and oats). Barley has a higher fibre content of 14-17g. Choosing one over the other makes very little difference."

