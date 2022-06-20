6 Iconic Real-Life Couples From Sandalwood

Much like other industries, Sandalwood, too, has several star couples. Today, we have brought you a list of Sandalwood’s real-life iconic couples, who continue to command the hearts and attention of millions of fans.

Asha Rani- Arjun Sarja:

The couple, who was introduced through drama in Mumbai, fell in love and got married in 1980. Asha Rani and Arjun Sarja have two children together.

Radhika Pandit- Yash

Hands down one of the most popular couples in Sandalwood, Radhika and Yash’s natural ease with each other makes them a perfect match.

Sumalatha and Ambareesh

Famous as Rebel duo, Sumalatha and Ambareesh have been together for more than 25 years. They are the Golden Couple of the industry.

Vishnuvardhan- Bharti Vishnuvardhan

The couple needs no introduction. While Vishnuvardhan was the most popular actor in the industry, Bharathi was considered to be one of the most beautiful actresses of her time. The couple has contributed unforgettable movies to Sandalwood.

Rajkumar- Pravathamma Rajkumar

Dr Rajkumar aka Nata Sarvabhowma and his spouse, Parvathamma, are among the most popular couples in Sandalwood. While Parvathamma is a leading producer and has financed over eighty films in the industry, Rajkumar has delivered nearly 220 films in his career.

Meghana Raj- Chiranjeevi Sarja

One of the most fan-favourite couples, Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja have been in love and married for almost a year now.

