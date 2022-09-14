6 Ideas To Give Your Kitchen A Makeover This Festive Season

From cooking traditional recipes to experimenting with new trending ones, a kitchen has to go through it all. Our kitchen is also one of our most used living spaces and it’s not just restricted to cooking alone. It plays a crucial role in helping us unwind after work, entertaining family and friends, or catching up with our loved ones over a nice traditional meal.

This year the season brings a new hope and a cause of celebration around the world and it’s time to uplift the hardest working room of your home with a kitchen facelift. While you might have not thought about it, but your kitchen is a great place to add decorative yet functional elements such as modern tools and accessories that bring in style, aesthetics and innovation while being mindful.

Here are few quick ways to give your kitchen a facelift this season:

Clutter-free kitchen spaces: The festivities around the house would make it even more important for us to keep the kitchen clutter-free. From having guests over, or hosting a get together, no one would not want people to see a cluttered kitchen . The quickest way to transition from cluttered to clean is to start by tidying up your kitchen drawers. “A utensil and gadgets organiser helps you with organising your messy cutlery and utensil drawer. Both sides of the tray can then be expanded either side to create even more storage space for larger utensils and also to fit your drawer perfectly," says Anand Baldawa, CEO, thinKitchen . If you have a Pinterest board of your favourite kitchens or when you browse through social media, you’ll see that most great-looking kitchens seem like they are barely used. The counters are totally clear, and you see no trace of appliances like toasters. The secret to a clutter-free kitchen is a space roller and pull-down shutters – they help you conceal everything you would like to keep out of sight that you might not require.

A vase can be the answer – Unpopular opinion, but there are always nooks in the kitchen we don’t know what to do with. Consider adding drama to these corners with a bold planter. This gives a healthy confluence of bold and chic.

Add in some cool storage jars: There is always that see through glass cabinet in the kitchen that gives away the secrets of your cooking ways. Use this space to add colour and drama by filling up your staples in see through storage jars.

Clever lighting: Accents of light always give a space a glamorous look and feel. “Install some LED strips inside cabinets or over countertops to eliminate shadows and immediately make your kitchen look like it’s gone through an upgrade," feels Baldawa.

Add some great looking serve ware: Invest in some cool serve ware to give a luxe feel to the kitchen and the dining area. A colourful bowl with a freshly cooked traditional homemade dish, can make a sea of difference about cooking, eating and making dining experiences more memorable with those.

