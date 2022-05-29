6 Incredible Health Benefits of Bael Juice

During the summer, we indulge ourselves in various seasonal fruits, such as mango, jackfruit, watermelon and so on. But, have you ever tried Bael? You may be unfamiliar with this Indian fruit, but you cannot ignore its nutritional value.

Bael fruit, also known as wood apple, has several medicinal and therapeutic properties. It is also used for religious purposes, such as prayers and rituals. Similarly, Bael juice benefits you in a number of ways as it is naturally high in beta-carotene, important minerals and vitamins such as riboflavin, thiamine, vitamin C etc.

Let us know about some important health benefits of Bael juice:

Immunity booster: Bael juice is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which will help boost your immunity. Drinking this juice during the summer will help you avoid infections caused by bacteria and viruses. Anti-inflammatory properties: Bael juice has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties so it relaxes and soothes the inflamed organs. In the Ayurvedic treatment of Arthritis and gout pulp of Bael fruit is used with other ingredients because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Blood purifier: Bael juice acts as a blood purifier because it contains minerals that aid in the removal of toxins from the body. Besides, it acts as a natural detoxifier, which helps in keeping the liver and kidney healthy. Controls cholesterol: Triglycerides, serum and tissue lipid profiles are influenced by Bael juice. As a result, it will be an excellent option for you to take Bael juice regularly for controlling blood cholesterol levels. Good for digestion: Bael fruit has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that control gastric ulcers. So, you must have this magical juice to avoid your digestive problems. Prevent skin infections: During summer, skin problems and rashes are constant. But you can get rid of this with the goodness of Bael. Not only Bael juice but also Bael leaf oil protects us from common types of fungus that infect the skin. It also helps in healing skin rashes and itching.

