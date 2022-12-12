6 Mini-Meals To Boost Your Weight Loss Journey

When it comes to weight loss, following a diet is not sufficient. Managing how much and how often you eat in a day is vital. It’s a known fact that you should burn more calories than you consume to lose weight. One can achieve this through portion control. Eating frequent mini-meals reduces hunger pangs, restricts your body from fat buildup, releases energy, prevents the metabolism from slowing down and manages cholesterol levels.

Here are the 6 mini-meals that you can consume for your weight loss journey -

A Bowl Of Sprouts

Experts suggest mung bean sprout is best for losing weight. It has high dietary fibre and essential nutrients that help in fat burning. You can make it wholesome by adding other sprouts and soaked nuts with a pinch of salt and black pepper.

Multigrain Bread Sandwiches

Make sandwiches using healthy ingredients like - whole wheat bread (multigrain bread), shredded chicken or paneer, lettuce or broccoli, tomatoes, cucumber, etc. Have 2 slices of bread and you will be sorted for hours.

A Cup Of Soya Milk With Almonds

One of the best mini-meal is to have milk with nuts. Keep some almonds with you and have a glass of low-fat milk ( or soy milk) with it for an effective weight loss diet.

Crispy Toasts And Omelette

For a quick snack, nothing can beat a crispy toast made with eggs. You can have it as a mini meal at any time of the day. Remove the yolk and use only egg whites, for losing weight.

Yoghurt With Fruits, Nuts And Mixed Seeds

Greek yoghurt is best for losing weight. It tastes delicious and also fits in for a perfect mini-meal. Add some nuts or granola, and chopped fruits like - apples, bananas and strawberries with mixed seeds in a bowl to make this a wholesome mini snack.

Roasted Snacks Chana Or Peanuts

Roasted chana, chickpeas, and peanuts are a powerful combo for munchies. You can store these in a box to consume whenever you feel hungry. These are super nutritious, and also provide energy without adding calories.

