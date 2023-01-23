6 Multivitamins Every Man Should Include In Their Diet

Multivitamins are a great way to ensure that you’re getting all of the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to function properly. Men, in particular, may benefit from certain vitamins and minerals that are important for maintaining overall health and preventing specific health conditions. From vitamin D and calcium for strong bones to omega-3 fatty acids for heart health, we will cover all the essential nutrients that men need to stay healthy and active. Whether you’re looking to improve your overall well-being or prevent certain health conditions, incorporating these essential vitamins and minerals into your diet can make a big difference.

Shikha Dwivedi, Msc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, OZiva, says, “Sometimes, it can be hard to get the recommended dietary allowance of key nutrients through diet alone, you may not get adequate amount of vitamins and minerals to keep you feeling your best, so a supplement can help fill in nutrient gaps. Men have different nutritional needs than women, and those needs can change as they age. To support optimal health, it is important to choose a multivitamin specifically formulated for men that is a good source of key nutrients important for men’s health and is free of artificial additives and fillers."

Men’s multivitamins are designed to provide a range of health benefits, including increasing energy levels, enhancing cognitive processes, building strength, boosting immunity, and improving stamina. They can help ensure that men get the right balance of essential nutrients to support overall health. “Some key vitamins and minerals for men include Vitamin A for supporting the immune system and eye and skin health, Vitamin B for energy metabolism and red blood cell production, and Vitamin C for supporting the immune system, collagen production, and neutralizing free radicals. It is important to note that a balanced diet and regular physical activity are also crucial for maintaining good health," adds Dwivedi.

“Men have unique nutritional needs, such as higher levels of certain minerals like zinc, which is vital for a healthy immune system and prostate health. Additionally, they may need to consume more fruits and vegetables, which are rich in essential vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin K," opines Navneet Kaur, M.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics and in-house nutritionist, Nutrabay.

Multivitamins can provide these nutrients in one convenient supplement. Kaur warns, “However, it is necessary to note that multivitamins should not replace a healthy diet, and it’s always good to consult with a doctor before taking multivitamins or any other supplement to ensure it’s safe and appropriate for you."

Must-have Vitamins For Men

Abhilash Reddy D, co-founder and MD, Nutrilitus explains essential vitamins that men should include in their diet:

Vitamin D- Consuming an appropriate amount of Vitamin D is highly beneficial for muscle movement and development. It also keeps the immune system strong along with maintaining the calcium absorption rate in the body.

Calcium- Talking about calcium, it is a highly necessary and important support for repair and development of muscles, nerves and bones especially for men in their 20’s when main bone growth happens.

Vitamin C- Including Vitamin C in daily consumption is important to avoid age related issues like BPH/Urination problems.

Potassium- Potassium plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood vessels and heart. It also helps in controlling blood pressure.

Vitamin A- To maintain a healthy immune system and good eyesight, Vitamin A consumption should be increased. Other than this, it further helps in reducing the risk of prostate cancer.

Zinc- Consuming zinc aids in fighting off infections and healing wounds which as a result keeps the body healthy. It is observed that vegetarians often have zinc deficiency.

