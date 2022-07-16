6 Must-Have Kitchen Ingredients for Immunity Boost in Monsoon

Monsoons just don’t bring the rains, it brings along diseases like flu, influenza, dengue, cholera, typhoid, diarrhea and chikungunya create havoc. It becomes extremely important for us to boost our immunity. And what better way than spices and herbs found in our kitchen and used in our everyday lives.

Stash up your pantry with these 6 kitchen ingredients :

Turmeric

This is a must-have miracle spice for your kitchen. Turmeric has anti-microbial, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities which helps the body fight infections and aids in a robust immune system. Add turmeric to your everyday meal. You can also have turmeric-infused milk. It will help you protect yourself from the cold.

Ginger

Ginger is the most essential ingredient to fight the common cold, sore throat, and cough. Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ginger aids in metabolism and reduces stress and anxiety. Add some crushed ginger to your tea and sip on it while it rains outside.

Garlic

Considered to be a superfood, garlic helps in building the body’s immunity. Add this to your hot soups or dals. You can also add it to sauces or chutneys.

Tulsi

Most Indian households have a tulsi plant. This holy herb has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties. It helps relieve stress and boosts energy. Chew it or add it to tea or water for everyday consumption and ward off the seasonal illness with Indian Basil.

Honey

A boon for those with weak digestion, it is also an excellent substitute for sugar. Anti-microbial qualities in honey make it very popular. Take one teaspoon of honey in your lukewarm milk or tea, or you can add it to two teaspoons of lemon juice and one glass of lukewarm water and have it.

Jeera (Cumin Seeds)

Jeera helps in removing congestion and thins the mucus. So, if you happen to catch a cold just add a generous amount of jeera in your dals. You can also add about one or two teaspoons of jeera to boiling water, store it in a bottle and have it throughout the day.

