6 Natural Remedies To Reduce Uric Acid Levels In The Body

Uric acid is a type of toxin, which causes gout (a form of arthritis) in the body. Cases of uric acid buildup in the body are becoming more common in recent years as a result of poor lifestyle choices and eating unhealthy foods.

The consumption of purine-rich food products leads to a rise in uric acid. Aside from that, our bodies produce purine as well; and when the amount of purine in the blood increases, uric acid begins to accumulate.

By filtering purines, our kidneys help to keep the level of uric acid under control. However, when the kidneys are unable to function properly, uric acid production increases and body pain develops in the joints. Although some people require medication to treat gout, dietary and lifestyle changes can also be beneficial. As per Medical News Today, there are a few natural solutions that we can use to prevent the amount of uric acid from increasing.

Advertisement

1. Lower the intake of purine-rich items: Purine-containing foods are mainly responsible for increasing uric acid levels in the body. You should refrain from consuming high-fat foods, dairy products, sweet bread, lobster, red meat, crab and so on. All of them contain a significant amount of purine.

2. Avoid taking medications: Some medications, such as furosemide (Lasix) and hydrochlorothiazide, can increase uric acid levels in the body.

3. Monitor your body weight: Maintaining a healthy body weight can help reduce the likelihood of gout flare-ups. Weight gain can be controlled by eating a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly and eating foods high in nutrients.

4. Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks: Drinking too much alcohol and sugary drinks raise uric acid levels. These also add unnecessary calories to the diet, increasing the risk of developing gout.

Advertisement

5. Drink coffee: Coffee has been proven to prevent the development of gout. Nevertheless, one must refrain from adding sugar to it while drinking.

6. Take a Vitamin C Supplement: Studies have found a link between vitamin C consumption and the amount of uric acid in the blood. Experts believe that consuming vitamin C can help prevent arthritis, though there is still not enough evidence to back this up.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here