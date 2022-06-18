6 of India's Most Beautiful Train Journeys

India has a superb rail network, with some truly spectacular journeys, which are no less than a vacation in themselves. Here are six of the most beautiful train rides that pass through some of the most picturesque routes of the country.

Mumbai to Goa

This train journey passing through the Sahyadri mountain ranges and the coast of the Arabian Sea can be called the most beautiful train ride. It is a journey between Mumbai and Goa, passing through tunnels, bridges and coastal peripheries. The rail route covers the steps of the Western Ghats, numerous small rivers and lush green plains.

Kanyakumari to Trivandrum

On the journey from Kanyakumari to Trivandrum, you can enjoy the scenic views. With the Island Express, you can see the Tamil and Kerala architecture while passing through the most picturesque places. In this journey of about twenty hours, you can experience the beauty of the ancient church buildings and beautiful temples of Kerala.

Kalka to Shimla on Himalayan Queen

The Kalka-Shimla rail line, which enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status, is a 96 km long route passing through 102 tunnels and 82 bridges. In this 5-hour journey, one can experience the rich natural beauty including pine trees, oaks, valleys, deodar, and rhododendron forests.

Jaisalmer to Jodhpur

Train journey from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer in Delhi Jaisalmer Express is fascinating in its own way. It’s a spectacular six-hour ride across the Xerophyte trees, yellow soil, sand dunes, camels and desert settlements, which all together give an amazing experience.

Karjat to Lonavala

On the way from Karjat to Lonavala, you will pass through Thakurwadi, Monkey Hills, and Khandala. On this rail route you may find yourself lost in the mystical nature. This journey becomes even more pleasant during the monsoon season.

Mandapam to Rameshwaram

The one-hour train journey from Mandapam to Rameswaram is truly a wonderful experience to have. This journey is a unique experience due to the railway track present in the middle of the sea. This rail route is India’s second-longest bridge which connects Mandapam in the mainland with Rameswaram and Pamban Island.

