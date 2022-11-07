6 Places In India Where Even Indians Need Permits To Visit

The 28 states and 8 union territories that make up the vast nation of India have their distinctive characteristics and natural beauty. If you enjoy travelling, you must have visited various locations in India to experience the beauty. But did you know that you cannot visit every part of the country as easily as you could in different places? Certain destinations in India require permits from even Indians for several reasons. Let’s learn about those locations today.

Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, tourist destinations that ask for an Inner Line Permit include Itanagar, Roing, Tawang, Bomdila, Pasighat, Bhalukpong, Ziro, and Anini. These states are sensitive in terms of security as they are close to the borders of Bhutan, Myanmar, and China. You must provide an identity card, passport-size photo, and Rs 100 for an Inner Line Permit, which is valid for 30 days.

Lakshadweep

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep, which consists of 36 islands, is well-known for its beaches around the world. However, people are restricted to only ten islands. It is also necessary to obtain permission to visit these islands. A valid ID card, a passport-sized photo, and Rs 50 are required for getting the permit.

Nagaland

Every year, a large number of tourists visit Nagaland, which is located on the beautiful green plains. However, you will need a permit to visit Nagaland’s places such as Kohima, Wokha, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Kiphire, and Mon. To get the permit an identity card, a passport-sized photograph, and Rs 50 are required to be submitted. A permit for 5 days costs Rs 50, and a permit for 30 days costs Rs 100.

Ladakh

If you are planning a trip to Ladakh, then you should know that an inner line permit would be required to go to places like Nubra Valley, Khardung La Pass, Tso Moriri Lake, Pangong Tso Lake, Dah, Hanu Village, Nyoma, Turtuk, Digar La, and Tangyar. You must pay Rs 30 and a self-attested copy of your nationality proof for the permit. This permit is only valid for a single day.

Mizoram

Tourists must also obtain a permit to visit Mizoram, which is located between the borders of Bangladesh and Myanmar. A valid Id card and Rs 120 are required for a temporary Inner Line Permit, while Rs 220 is required for a permanent permit.

Sikkim

An Inner Line Permit is needed to visit interesting places in Sikkim such as Tsongmo Lake, Nathula, Goichla Track, Gurudongmar Lake, and Yumthang. Nevertheless, no money is required to be paid for the permit.

