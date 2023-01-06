6 Reasons Why You Need Aloe Vera In Your Life

Aloe Vera is one of the most versatile plants that you can find in your garden. This miracle plant has a plethora of benefits. You can now see it in products like toothpaste, face wash, shampoo, body lotion, hair oil, hair mask, and whatnot. This non-toxic, succulent plant has been used for its medicinal properties, rich nutrients, and immunity-boosting abilities for ages in India. It is high in vitamins A, C, B6, B12 and E, folic acid, and contains other crucial minerals such as Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, and Iron among others. But that’s not all. Here are a few reasons why you should include Aloe Vera in your daily life.

Moisturizes the skin

Aloe Vera gel is beneficial in keeping your skin moisturized. It makes the skin soft and supple and does not feel greasy. You can use it as an aftershave moisturizer and as an astringent after a waxing or shaving session. It can heal razor cuts, burns and bumps on the skin. Reduces Acne

This gel can work wonders on your skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe pimples and acne and reduce redness and swelling. The anti-microbial properties can heal your pimple. Soothe the sunburn

Its cooling and anti-inflammatory properties help in escalating the healing process of sunburn. The natural remedy forms a protective layer on the skin and cools the sunburnt area. The soothing effect reduces the burning sensation and the anti-oxidants boost the healing process. Improves Immunity

Aloe Vera is a rich source of many vital nutrients which helps in enhancing the defence system of the body and improving immunity and protecting you. Anti-ageing properties

The vital nutrients in this plant help in getting rid of blemishes, age lines and pigmentation. It promotes the production of cells and collagen making in our body and increases the elasticity of our skin. Reduces dandruff and itchy scalp

You can add aloe vera gel to your shampoo or use it with a tablespoon of honey to get rid of dandruff woes. Aloe vera nourishes the hair and the scalp, while honey prevents the skin from drying out. The plant also helps in soothing an itchy scalp due to its wonderful properties.

