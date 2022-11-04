6 Things You Can Work on to Make Your Unhappy Relationships Better

Are you in a relationship where there are more fights and complaints than happy moments? If yes, then we are certain that your relationship is taking a toll on your mental health. Such situations lead to frustration, broken communication, and external focus, among others. You must have thought about leaving your partner more times than you can count.

But, you haven’t. And the reason behind this is that deep down you know that your partner means the world to you. If that’s the case, we can give you tips on how to lessen the drift between you and your partner. But before this, you need to understand where things are going wrong.

According to Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, clinical psychologist, and professor at Yeshiva University, partners often tend to stay together even if they are unhappy in their relationship. And they do this with the notion that things will get back to the way they were. Moreover, they criticise the other person by criticising them, as reported by VeryWellHealth.

Here are some of the things that assist in unhappy relationships:

Trying to change one another:

When you try to change your partner, it makes them feel like they are losing control of their life as they need to give justification for every decision they take in their life.

Having different perspectives:

When your values and beliefs differ from one another, even though things may be fine during the initial stage but once you get to know each other well, they tend to get tenser with time.

Not letting go of your past:

The chances of being unhappy in a relationship soar when you don’t let go of the past. Constantly thinking about how good and easier things were during the initial days’ will abstain you from living in the moment and fixing current disputes.

Things you can do to improve your relationship:

Know how badly you want to save the relationship:

It is essential to know the intensity to which you want to save your relationship. To get to a conclusion, about how badly you want things to work out between the two of you, be honest about your feelings. People often hold themselves back from saying how they feel out loud because they think that things will fall back to the way they were with time.

Just talk it out:

Communication is the key. Rather than being defensive and criticising your partner. Open up and tell him/her how you feel. Communicate the aspects that you think are important to work on to make things better. Moreover, be more appreciative.

Give space to one another:

If you think that things are getting uglier then you must spend some time apart. This will give you a perspective on your relationship, which will further help you have more clear and composed communication.

