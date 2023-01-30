The smokey eye look is an all-time classic, edgy, and versatile for any occasion. It’s created by blending three to four shadows, with a dark shade dominating to add depth and dimension to the eyes. For a balanced look, it’s recommended to keep the rest of the makeup subtle. While black is a classic choice for smokey eye makeup, other colors like blue, green, pink, and purple can also be used. To achieve this look, you’ll need an eyeshadow palette, quality eye brushes, and these six tips. Avleen Bansal- Head of Trainings, Make Studio and Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty share tips and tricks to ace the colourful smokey eye look.

Use an eye primer before starting colorful smokey eye makeup. An eye primer will ensure that the color of the eyeshadow looks more pigmented, the colors are easier to blend and the eye makeup lasts longer and stays intact for a long time.

Pat and blend a matte shadow in dark-tone all over the eyelids. Ensure that you make this application till the natural crease or fold of the eye and blending it upward and outward with a fluffy eye shadow brush to smooth any harsh lines.

Use a muted brown or a pinkish-brown for the transition – these colors help blend the dramatic color of your smokey eye makeup like a dream and make the smokey eye makeup smooth like a pro. You can also use a bright and fun colour like pink, fuchsia or orange on a blending brush and diffuse it in the crease with the dark shadow applied before. Add a touch of gold or silver shadow in the inner corners of the eye to make the eye make-up stand out a bit more.

Use a creamy black kajal or a brown eye pencil as a base on the top eyelids – this will make the colors pop more. Pro tip – blend the dark creamy base closest to the lash line upwards to create the blended smokey look. Tight line the lashes with a kohl pencil and add coats of mascara to make your lashes look bold and voluminous. Most importantly, do your eye makeup first and the face makeup afterwards whenever you are going for this look. The dark eye shadows tend to fall out and it can make your eyes look like racoon. However, when you do the eye makeup first, you can clean up the fallout afterwards. Use a highlighter at the key points on the eyes to enhance the entire smokey eye look – while it is great to do a smokey eye makeup look with dark, bold, and dramatic colors, the entire look is best enhanced when you apply a highlighter on your brow bone and inner corner of the eyes. The highlighter will ensure that the eyes do not look smaller because of the dark shadows used in doing smokey eye makeup look.

So do not hesitate while choosing the colours. You can surely experiment with Smokey eyes for a sultry and gorgeous look for a perfect evening.

