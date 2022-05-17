6 Tips That Make Your Long-Distance Travel With Toddlers Hassle-Free

Travelling is all fun and enjoyable most of the time but it can become a little exhausting and cumbersome when you are carrying your toddler with you. The extra care they require and the mental baggage of having to be there for them all the time can make things difficult. However, if you are well prepared, it won’t be that difficult.

Travelling short distances are generally fine but it’s the long-distance travel with children that may unnerve you. Following certain tips will make sure that you encounter no problems while travelling with your child.

Keep in mind the daily routine

The time of travel may disrupt the daily routine of the child and hence it is important to adjust accordingly. It is advisable to feed the child and put him to sleep a few hours before the beginning of the journey so that your child feels fresh when the journey starts.

Pack all essentials

Do not forget to bring along all essentials related to your children like bed sheets, toys, water, diapers, plastic bags for the child and a dupatta or stole for breastfeeding.

First Aid box

This is an essential item that you have to keep with yourself all the time when travelling, more so with children. Children are more prone to injury or ill health during travel. Keep medicines for cold and fever, indigestion, thermometers, bandages, cotton and antiseptic with you.

Doctor’s advice

It is always recommended to consult a doctor before you take your child with you on a long-distance journey. Ascertain that your child is fit for a long-distance journey and also comply with all of the doctor’s advice.

Keep your child comfortable

Long journey hours with very little to do may bore your kids and they may start crying from boredom. It is better to be equipped with toys, picture books, colouring kits or iPods so that your child has something to do. Also, to carry children in a public place, take the help of a sling or carrier instead of a pram.

Do not ignore the diet of the child

Try to breastfeed the children from time to time while travelling. Also, instead of a fat rich diet, give them fruits, cereals and homemade food. You do not want your child to have digestion issues on the move.

