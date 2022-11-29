6 Tips To Store Your Wine The Correct Way

While alcoholic beverages have existed for centuries, none come close to the supremacy wine continues to enjoy in our world. Enjoying an attraction that goes beyond mere liking, wine also has spiritual connotations. For instance, wine represents the blood of Christ and gets noticeable mentions in the Bible. It’s quite clear that wine remains synonymous with joy, celebration and festivity.

In the modern world, wine is among many alcoholic beverages that are consumed in large quantities. But, it is wine that sustains a sacramental role - as a status symbol, fashion statement, a sign of class and the focal point of social life. While many continue to join the bandwagon of making wine an integral part of their social experience, few know the importance of storing it effectively. Arundeep Singla, Chairman & Managing Director, Alcostar Group of Companies shares a few tips you need to consider while storing your wine.

Check the temperature

Advertisement

Among key factors influencing the quality of wine, temperature is undeniably the most crucial of them all. Depending on the type of wine, the ideal temperature to store your wine, both for long-term and short-term, is around 55°F (13°C). It is always advisable to follow the temperature recommendations of the manufacturer but, regardless of the type or label, one needs to ensure that the wine is not stored at temperatures below 25°F (-4°C) which can freeze your wine or above 68°F (20°C) that can accelerate the aging process and destroy its volatile compounds. You also need to make sure that wine is stored at a stable temperature sans any fluctuations.

Also Read: How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Paid Tribute To Their Mothers-In-Law

Place bottle horizontally

When it comes to wine storage, not many pay heed to the placement of the bottles. Bottles with cork should always be kept horizontally. This ensures wine remains on its side, keeping the cork moist which is crucial for its long-term storage. A dried out cork can result in seepage and, in some cases, premature aging which can spoil its natural taste. Though, screw top wines are generally not required to be placed on the sides, horizontal placement can surely act as a great way to efficiently utilize the storage space.

Advertisement

Avoid direct sunlight

When it comes to storing wines, you need to consider the exposure of lights, especially direct sunlight. The ultraviolet rays of the sun contributes to wine’s aging process, subsequently degrading its quality. The prevention of light is exactly why wines are manufactured in coloured glass bottles. Therefore, try to avoid the exposure of sunlight or artificial lighting on your wine bottles by storing it in dry and dark places. If you can’t avoid light, try to wrap the wine bottles with a cloth or place them inside a box.

Advertisement

Protect from vibrations

Just like the exposure of light, one needs to go the extra mile to protect wine from vibrations. Constant shaking or vibrations, akin to lighting, can lead to the premature aging of your wine. Therefore, it is always suggested to store wine bottles in a place that is away from the usual vibrations caused by washing machines, juicer, grinders and stereo systems among others. Adequately protected from vibrations, wine can retain its flavour and undergo the delicate process of aging more favourably.

Advertisement

Store open bottles carefully

While storing wine already poses a great challenge, the storage of open bottle is altogether a different ballgame. If stored properly, an opened wine bottle can last from anywhere between three to five days. The trick to storing an open wine bottle while retaining its original qualities lie in the recorking process. To recork an open bottle, you need to place some wax paper around the cork before sliding it back into its original position. While the wax can ease the cork into the top, it also ensures that none of its stray parts enter the bottle. If recorking is not an option, you can make use of a rubber wine stopper or wine vacuum pump.

Advertisement

Get a wine fridge

While wine continues to witness a surge in consumers, not many possess the luxury of a dedicated storage space, say a wine cellar, for their favorite alcoholic beverage. More often than not, wine drinkers resort to their standard refrigerator to store the bottles. Though a regular refrigerator is well-equipped to keep your food very cold and dry, it can hinder the old freshness and finesse of wine. That’s why we recommend using a wine fridge or cooler which can help you store your precious wine bottles at the correct temperature and humidity. Keeping your wine in a dedicated fridge or cooler can also prevent cross-contamination from food odours.

At a time when growing concerns pertaining to climate change, droughts and wildfires continue to threaten the production of wine across the globe, the need for wine drinkers to effectively store and preserve their favourite alcoholic drink is imperative. As Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, a rare gem of the literary world, once opined: “Life is too short to drink bad wine." So follow the aforementioned tips and swear by Von Goethe’s words to keep enjoying your favorite wine.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here