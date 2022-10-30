6 Travel Destinations If You Want To Enjoy Snow In India

As winter approaches, a gleaming white layer of snow adds to the allure of North and Northeast India’s already stunning mountains. With the New Year’s close, it’s an excellent time to visit India’s many enthralling snowfall destinations. While some areas have already been blanketed in snow, others have yet to experience the wonder. So, call your family or friends and plan a trip today.

Here are 6 breathtaking locations to photograph a snowy landscape:

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Gulmarg, a small town in Kashmir, is the heart of adventure sports. Athletes flock to this pristine hill station to get their adrenaline pumping with activities such as skiing and snowboarding. The picturesque vistas of a snow-covered landscape will undoubtedly take your breath away. Gulmarg is one of India’s top snowfall destinations due to the variety of sports available and the tranquil surroundings.

Auli, Uttrakhand

If Gulmarg is too far away for you and you’re looking for a skiing adventure, Auli is a great option. This renowned ski resort is located about 370 kilometres from New Delhi, at an elevation of about 2500 meters. The slippery slopes of this white paradise will excite your inner adventurer like never before.

Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam, located on the banks of a tranquil river and surrounded by sky-piercing Himalayan peaks, has picture-perfect scenery that appeals to all. You can unwind at your low-cost hotel while admiring the scenery, or you can go on a trekking excursion to see nature up close.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is one of India’s most popular hill stations, and its name appears on many lists of top snowfall destinations. Your breath will be taken away by the emerald meadows, meandering Beas River, and chilly Himalayan wind. Throughout the year, the hill station offers a variety of adventure sports such as trekking, paragliding, and more.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

If you’re looking for an unusual snowfall destination in India, consider travelling to the country’s northeast. Tawang is famous for being the location of India’s largest monastery. However, if not to seek the peace of mind, visitors can flock to the area to marvel at nature. Tawang has it all: culture, nature, and adventure.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, about 350 kilometres from New Delhi, is another great place to see snowfall in India. The hill station is marked with numerous points of interest that speak of its past. The city has served as the summer capital of British India. During the winter season, you can visit the location with your family and friends and feast your eyes on the snowfall.

