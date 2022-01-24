6 Types Of Healthy Chips To Try Out With Tea, Coffee This Winter Season

From kids to the elderly, everyone loves crispy chips. Although people often voice concerns about the number of calories that one packet of chips could contain, crunching down on these tasty munchies is a pleasure that nobody denies themselves. Below is a list of six types of tasty chips that you can eat with your evening tea or coffee:

>Potato chips

Potato chips just had to be the first item on this list, because the word ‘chips’ conjures up images of thin, flaky, crispy chips that you can rejoice at any moment. Now, you must be wondering how potato chips can come under the category of ‘healthy chips’. Here’s how: just bake them instead of frying them in oil. Then gorge away without worrying about the kilos.

>Banana chips

Advertisement

Banana chips are both healthy and flavoursome. Unlike potato chips, banana chips don’t pile on any weight, and you can either buy them from the market or make them at home.

>Pumpkin chips

One of the best winter vegetables is pumpkin. There are a lot of recipes according to which you can prepare a pumpkin, and one of them is pumpkin chips. Making them at home doesn’t take much time, and you can store them easily without any fear of them spoiling.

>Beetroot chips

Beetroot is very beneficial for your health. If you want to eat something healthy, you can consume beetroot chips. They are rich in potassium and fibre, which can also help with better digestion.

>Carrot chips

It’s easy to find carrots in the market during the winter season. Many types of dishes can be made from carrots. Carrots are rich in carotenoids and vitamins C and E.

>Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene and vitamin C. Not only that, but sweet potatoes have a very low-calorie count. Weight can be kept under control by consuming homemade sweet potato chips.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.