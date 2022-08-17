6 Visas That Are Very Difficult To Get

Traveling to foreign destinations has its fair deal of formalities. One of the primary requirements for traveling to a foreign location is to get a visa for the visit. A visa acts as a permit that is granted to international passengers who wish to travel to a particular country. The visa is issued by the consulate or the embassy of the country, to which you want to visit.

However, there are some countries that follow such strict visa procedures that it would make it seem impossible to enter the country. Here’s a list of 7 countries where acquiring visas is indeed a tough job.

Advertisement

Russia

Russia tops the list of having the most complex visa procedure. You need to fill out a form that asks you plenty of questions. In addition, it is also mandatory to list all the places you have traveled to in the last 10 years.

China

Be prepared to face a lengthy visa procedure if you want to visit China. However, China permits air travellers from 53 countries to transit and stay for upto 72hours in 13 cities without a visa. This does not include passengers from India. To apply for a Chinese visa you need to submit plenty of documents.

North Korea

Known as the Hermit Kingdom, North Korea only grants visas to those travelers who have applied through a state-approved tourist organisation. Otherwise, you will be denied entry into the country.

Iran

Similar to North Korea, before you think of visiting Iran, you must apply for a visa from a travel agency based in Iran itself. The process has been eased a little with the commencement of Visa on Arrival policy for citizens of a few countries, which does not include India. Indian travelers are also barred from entering Iran if they paid a trip to Israel in the last six months.

Advertisement

Turkmenistan

People usually think twice before visiting Turkmenistan owing to its stringent rules for visa application. You will be handed out three copies to fill by the Turkmen State Migration Service when you apply for a visa. Besides, a Letter of Invitation from any Turkmenistan sponsor is mandatory for visa application.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia also has one of the most complex visa policies. You need to provide your proof of accommodation and a six-month valid passport among others to enter the country. In addition, Non-muslims are barred from visiting the pilgrimage cities of Mecca and Medina.

Advertisement

Afghanistan

Compared to other countries, Afghanistan has extended some relaxation for visa applications. However, it is not advisable to visit the war-torn country. Any Indian citizen with a diplomatic passport is allowed to stay in Afghanistan without a visa for a period of 30 days. The citizens from Indonesia, Turkey, China, Iran and Tajikistan with valid diplomatic passports are also exempt from the requirement of a visa.

Advertisement

Keywords - difficult places to get visas, most difficult visas, difficult visa procedures in countries, countries having difficult visa procedures

Tags - Travel, Tourism, Lifestyle

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here