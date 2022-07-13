6 ways to treat dark spots and hyperpigmentation

Don’t we all want beautiful skin all throughout the year? Well, some of us are fortunate enough to have it all the time. However, for those, who develop dark spots on the face and hands, it can be frustrating to deal with and we all know these can’t be covered with multiple applications of a concealer.

When the skin produces excess Melanin (the pigment that gives skin colour), it leads to hyperpigmentation resulting in dark spots. “Overexposure to damaging UV rays, hormonal changes, burns, scars from acne, stress, etc. are common causes of the same," says Ruchita Acharya, skin expert, Glow and Green.

Dark spots on the skin can be attributed to two causes: scarring and hyperpigmentation. Dark spots or hyperpigmentation can be the result of a scar due to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and photo damage due to sun exposure.

Even though dark spots and hyperpigmentation are not harmful or dangerous, sometimes they may tip off an underlying condition. Don’t fret, you can actually treat dark spots and pigmentation at home with these kitchen staples and home remedies

Aloe Vera

Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas, says, “Apply pure aloe vera gel straight from the plant or from a bottle to the affected areas overnight, and then wash your face as usual in the morning. Continue doing this until the spots/patches disappear or lose their colour." Aloin present in aloe vera helps decrease pigmentation by eradicating existing melanin cells. “Aloe vera also aids in the further formation of excess melanin in the skin," adds Dhar.

Green Tea

Green tea has antioxidant properties that lets your skin breathe. Applying a green tea bag on dark spots can help you lightening your spots. “You just have to put the tea bag in lukewarm water for a minute and when water comes to room temperature, apply that bag to your face. Keep that bag on spots for a while and rinse with cold water. Applying green tea bags regularly can give the result you want," says Jasmine Bedi, MUA.

Tomato Juice

Tomato has bleaching properties that can help your dark spots or pigmentation fade away. Tomato also contains lycopene that protects the skin from various other damages. Applying tomato juice with a few drops of olive oil can help in enhancing the moisture and reducing the dark spots.

Vitamin E with Milk

Milk contains lactic properties with antioxidants that help brighten the skin. Adding vitamin E to it would add effectiveness even more. You just have to soak the cotton balls in milk mixed with at least two capsules of vitamin E. Apply to the dark spots, leave it for 10 to 15 minutes, and rinse with cold water. Apply regularly to see the difference.

Red Lentils or Masoor Dal

It is one of the best and most popular treatments for hyperpigmentation or rigid dark spots, as claimed. “Similar to milk and green tea, it also has rich antioxidant properties that work on the dark spots perfectly. Make the facial pack of masoor dal by soaking it for the whole night. Then make the fine paste of the soaked dal and apply it to the face. Leave it for 15 minutes until it dries and then rinse it with cold water," adds Bedi.

Turmeric and milk

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants that can help heal and exfoliate the skin. Thus, resulting in a reduction of dark spots. Milk, on the other hand, helps moisturize the skin and lighten it due to lactic acid. Appy the paste of milk and turmeric to the affected area. Massage in a circular motion and leave the mask for 15 mins. Wash it with lukewarm water. Apply this mask every day to get better results.

These may work effectively for some or for some it may take time depending on the texture of the skin. It is a slow process but ensuring the ingredients are organic will help clear skin. If the condition persists, consult the dermatologist first to understand the causes of dark spots and pigmentation and then start the treatment accordingly.

